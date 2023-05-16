Man pleads guilty to killing teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has plead guilty to accidentally shooting and killing a 17-year-old and her unborn child in March of 2022.

Chad Blackard is charged with Negligent Homicide, and Third-Degree Feticide.

According to court documents, Chad Blackard withdrew his former plea of not guilty and plead guilty on Tuesday, May 16.

On Saturday, March 12, investigators said Blackard was allegedly “playing with the handgun” when it discharged.

The victim Karrington Smith, who was 25 weeks pregnant, was sitting in the front right passenger’s seat when the bullet struck her in the back, police said.

Smith later died from her injuries at an area hospital.

