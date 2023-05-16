Facebook
Man pleads guilty to killing teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane

Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith. The teenager was 25 weeks pregnant at the time, and her unborn child also died.(Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office via WAFB)
By Rian Chatman
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has plead guilty to accidentally shooting and killing a 17-year-old and her unborn child in March of 2022.

Chad Blackard is charged with Negligent Homicide, and Third-Degree Feticide.

According to court documents, Chad Blackard withdrew his former plea of not guilty and plead guilty on Tuesday, May 16.

On Saturday, March 12, investigators said Blackard was allegedly “playing with the handgun” when it discharged.

The victim Karrington Smith, who was 25 weeks pregnant, was sitting in the front right passenger’s seat when the bullet struck her in the back, police said.

Smith later died from her injuries at an area hospital.

