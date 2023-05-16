Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man dies, 6-year-old found breathing after being struck by lightning, officials say

FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday
FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A central Texas resident has died, and a child is in the hospital after a lightning strike.

Bosque County deputies and North Bosque Emergency Medical Service responded Monday to a call about two people struck by lightning.

Responders found a man and a 6-year-old child who were not responsive.

The child was breathing and was taken for emergency treatment. Officials said his condition is unknown at this time.

“Our prayers are with the family as they mourn the loss of a family member and pray for a full recovery of a young child,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials haven’t given the names of the victims.

Bosque County is north of Waco.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested

Latest News

It was a scary moment on home plate during a baseball game. (Source: WJXT/CNN)
Boy says he was 'lifted up a little bit' in a dust devil
Police are looking for the man who stole more than $1,200 worth of items from Roses in Baker on...
Man sought in connection with theft investigation, police say
BRPD wants you to beware of a phone scam that's making its rounds.
BRPD: Beware of scammers posing as police officers asking for money
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 16
Couple of weak fronts try to bring changes to Baton Rouge area
FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at...
Priscilla Presley reaches settlement in dispute over her late daughter’s estate, reports say