LSU 2024 recruiting class pulls in another commitment from Louisiana

Johnson is a 4-star recruit out of Lafayette. (Source: Ju'Juan Johnson)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers continue to lock in commitments from in-state recruits. The latest, Ju’Juan Johnson, a 4-star out of Lafayette.

The Lafayette Christian Academy 2024 recruit excels at quarterback and in the secondary for the Knights. At LSU, Johnson will play on the defensive side of the ball in the secondary.

Johnson was previously committed to Deion Sanders and Colorado.

The Tigers 2024 class now has 15 commits. Rivals ranks the class No. 4 in the country, and 247 Sports ranks the group No. 5.

Here’s the full 2024 LSU recruiting class:

ATH Ju’Juan Johnson, 4-star, Lafayette

TE Trey’Dez Green, 4-star, Jackson, LA.

QB Colin Hurley, 4-star, Florida

LB Maurice Williams, Jr., 4-star, Texas

LB Kolaj Cobbins, 4-star, Destrehan

WR Joseph Stone, 4-star, Georgia

LB Xavier Atkins, 4-star, Texas

TE Tayvion Galloway, 4-star, Ohio

S Dashawn McBryde, 4-star, Denham Springs

CB Zion Ferguson, 4-star, Georgia

LB Davhon Keys, 4-star, Texas

OL Khayree Lee, 4-star, Marrero

CB Wallace Foster, 3-star, New Orleans

EDGE Ahmad Breaux, 3-star, Ruston

Aeron Burrell, 3-star, Bossier City

