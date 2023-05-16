Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

House approves grade reading bill

Library Books
Library Books(WLBT)
By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana House overwhelmingly passed a bill to hold back third graders if they aren’t reading at that grade level.

After much debate, HB12 by Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, which is modeled largely off of a similar law in Mississippi, passed 88-15.

The bill will next head to the Senate, where it almost made it all the way last year, but merely ran out of time while it was in its final stages.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested

Latest News

A Louisiana House of Representatives committee killed two proposals aimed at clarifying the...
Louisiana lawmakers reject measures aimed at clarifying medical exceptions to abortion ban
Life Tabernacle Church in Central
La. residents could soon vote on religious rights
A Democratic senator has introduced a bill to stop so-called “judge shopping” in the federal...
Democrat offers bill to stop ‘judge shopping’
There are just months away from the primary election in the race for Louisiana governor.
Candidates for governor pitch ideas to members of La.’s oil and gas industry