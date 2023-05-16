Facebook
ExxonMobil warns residents about emergency response drill

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with ExxonMobil are warning the public about an upcoming planned emergency response drill.

The drill will take place at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery and Chemical Plant on Tuesday, May 16, Thursday, May 18, Friday, May 19, and Tuesday, May 23.

Neighbors near the facility may notice a spike in activity and noise levels.

Officials said the drill is part of a frequent safety training at the plant to ensure that all workers are aware of the necessary safety protocols.

The public’s safety is a top priority, officials said.

