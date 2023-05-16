EBRSO releases findings of Denham Springs shooting that left officer injured, suspect dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office released the following on the shooting in Denham Springs on Thursday, May 11, that left a police officer in critical condition and a suspect dead.

The following is from East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office:

Timeline of Events: Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at approximately 3:45 p.m.: A resident of Livingston Parish was driving in the parking lot of 2358 S. Range Avenue when a man driving a gold Jeep Cherokee followed her from the Petco parking lot to her residence in Denham Springs. During the incident, the driver cut her off several times and “brake checked” her while driving. When the female pulled into her driveway, the subject followed. When she pulled into the residence’s garage and closed the door, the subject backed out of the driveway and left the area. All vehicle identifiers are consistent with suspect in later shooting incident.

Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at approximately 4:03 p.m.: Officers with the Denham Springs Police Department responded to 240 Range 12 Blvd. in reference to a 911 call of a male yelling and threatening a patron walking past him near the Sports Clips Haircuts. The suspect was described as a black male who left the area in a gold Jeep Cherokee (also consistent with suspect and vehicle in later shooting incident). Suspect was last seen headed towards Bass Pro Boulevard.

Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at approximately 4:15 p.m.: Officers with the Denham Springs Police Department responded to 2358 South Range Avenue in reference to a 911 call of a male and female arguing in the parking lot of the Petco. The male suspect began shouting at the woman, who later stated she did not know the suspect. The woman reportedly responded to the suspect by threatening to call the police. The woman then got in her vehicle and the male suspect began following her through the parking lot while in his vehicle, a gold Jeep Cherokee.

DSPD Corporal Shawn Kelly and a trainee arrived on scene in reference to the 911 call. At approximately 4:22 p.m. the officers exited their vehicle and the male subject (later identified as Justin Roberts) fired upon them through his driver’s side window while still seated in his vehicle. Cpl. Kelly was struck multiple times. Roberts then drove across the parking lot in the direction of the Raising Canes restaurant. Within seconds, Roberts turned his vehicle around and drove back toward the DSPD Officers, where he fired upon them once again. The DSPD trainee returned fire before Roberts fled the scene. Roberts was not injured, but his vehicle was struck.

At approximately 4:29 p.m., a responding Uniform Patrol Deputy from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was traveling northbound in the 400-block of Eugene Street (Denham Springs) when he spotted the suspect vehicle stopped in the roadway. Roberts was outside of the vehicle armed with a rifle which he was pointing at the LPSO deputy. The LPSO Deputy quickly stopped and exited his vehicle and fired several times upon Roberts, striking him and causing him to become incapacitated. Roberts was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

