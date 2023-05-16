Community forum to shine light on St. Helena Parish School District
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Parents and members of the community are invited to join in on the conversation about various issues within the St. Helena Parish School District on Tuesday, May 15.
A failed tax to boost teacher pay led to an organized sick-out, which canceled classes on Monday, May 8.
School leaders report they want to hear your concerns.
The community forum will start at 6 p.m. in the St. Helena College and Career Academy Auditorium.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.