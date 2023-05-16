Facebook
Community forum to shine light on St. Helena Parish School District

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Parents and members of the community are invited to join in on the conversation about various issues within the St. Helena Parish School District on Tuesday, May 15.

A failed tax to boost teacher pay led to an organized sick-out, which canceled classes on Monday, May 8.

School leaders report they want to hear your concerns.

The community forum will start at 6 p.m. in the St. Helena College and Career Academy Auditorium.

St. Helena Parish teachers organize sick out to protest failed tax
St. Helena Parish School District classes will resume on Tuesday
Schools were empty in St. Helena Parish on Monday, May 8, as teachers called in sick in order to protest a failed tax.

