Community forum to shine light on St. Helena Parish School District

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Parents and members of the community are invited to join in on the conversation about various issues within the St. Helena Parish School District on Tuesday, May 15.

A failed tax to boost teacher pay led to an organized sick-out, which canceled classes on Monday, May 8.

School leaders report they want to hear your concerns.

The community forum will start at 6 p.m. in the St. Helena College and Career Academy Auditorium.

Schools were empty in St. Helena Parish on Monday, May 8, as teachers called in sick in order to protest a failed tax.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.