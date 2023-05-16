Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Children shot with Draco gun; Baton Rouge woman allegedly hid injuries

Baton Rouge detectives are still determining how long two children were walking around with severe gunshot wounds before they were brought to the hospital.
By Perry Robinson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge detectives are still determining how long two children were walking around with severe gunshot wounds before they were brought to the hospital.

Police discovered a three-year-old and six-year-old had “too many wounds to count” across much of their bodies, according to police spokesman L’Jean McKneely. Some of the wounds had scabbed over suggesting the children had been hurt for some time.

Bellemont Victoria ll
Bellemont Victoria ll(WAFB)

McKneely explained that the children were in the care of Desiree Felder, a relative who was babysitting them over the weekend.

Detectives think one of the children found and fired a Draco AK-47 inside the home. McKneely described the Draco weapon as a smaller version of the full-sized AK-47.

Bellemont Victoria ll
Bellemont Victoria ll(WAFB)

McKneely said Baton Rouge Police only learned of the situation after the children’s guardian came to pick the children up and brought them to the hospital Monday night.

“They’re very blessed, very blessed,” said McKneely. Both children’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Felder is in police custody and charged with 2 counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and mandatory reporting of gunshot wounds.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested

Latest News

President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Debt limit progress as Biden, McCarthy name top negotiators to avert national default
Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Man pleads guilty to killing teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane
Children shot with Draco gun; Baton Rouge woman allegedly hid injuries
Children shot with Draco gun; Baton Rouge woman allegedly hid injuries
Bill to do away with concealed carry permits returns to La. State Capitol
Bill to do away with concealed carry permits returns to La. State Capitol
Street corner butterfly gardens spark beauty, conservation in Garden District
Street corner butterfly gardens spark beauty, conservation in Garden District