Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Candlelight vigil planned to remember 12-year-old girl killed in shooting

Cedrica Lee
Cedrica Lee(Source: Family)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A candlelight vigil has been planned for Tuesday, May 16, to remember a 12-year-old killed in a shooting in the Central area.

The vigil for Cedrica Lee is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Gardens Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened back on Saturday, May 13, on Forest Grove Avenue near Wax Road in the Central area.

The mother of Cedrica Lee, 12, is mourning the loss of her daughter. The seventh grade student was shot and killed on Saturday, May 13.

RELATED STORIES:

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, authorities said. According to EBRSO, Ester Williams, 26, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Meanwhile, Patrick Johnson, 36, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder, according to authorities.

DA Hilar Moore says something has to change as more innocents lives are taken.

East Baton Rouge Parish School System officials said the child was a student at Park Forest Middle School. Counselors have been made available to support students and staff as they mourn the loss of the 12-year-old.

Children at Park Forest Middle School are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested

Latest News

Police are looking for the man who stole more than $1,200 worth of items from Roses in Baker on...
Man sought in connection with theft investigation, police say
BRPD wants you to beware of a phone scam that's making its rounds.
BRPD: Beware of scammers posing as police officers asking for money
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 16
Couple of weak fronts try to bring changes to Baton Rouge area
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
A Baton Rouge native is claiming her rise to fame and stardom, thanks to her role in the...
Baton Rouge native stars in award-winning TV show ‘Abbott Elementary’