Candlelight vigil planned to remember 12-year-old girl killed in shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A candlelight vigil has been planned for Tuesday, May 16, to remember a 12-year-old killed in a shooting in the Central area.

The vigil for Cedrica Lee is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Gardens Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened back on Saturday, May 13, on Forest Grove Avenue near Wax Road in the Central area.

The mother of Cedrica Lee, 12, is mourning the loss of her daughter. The seventh grade student was shot and killed on Saturday, May 13.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, authorities said. According to EBRSO, Ester Williams, 26, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Meanwhile, Patrick Johnson, 36, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder, according to authorities.

DA Hilar Moore says something has to change as more innocents lives are taken.

East Baton Rouge Parish School System officials said the child was a student at Park Forest Middle School. Counselors have been made available to support students and staff as they mourn the loss of the 12-year-old.

Children at Park Forest Middle School are mourning the loss of one of their own.

