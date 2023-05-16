BRPD: Beware of scammers posing as police officers asking for money

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is warning the community about a phone scam that is making its rounds.

A spokesman with the department said the victim receives a call from a “389″ number, which shows up as a BRPD phone line.

Police report the caller identifies themself as a BRPD officer and sometimes gives the name of an actual officer.

The caller tells the victim that they have a warrant for their arrest and need to pay fines to take care of the warrant.

Officials want to remind you the Baton Rouge Police Department will never call the public and ask for money over the telephone, especially for warrants.

BRPD says if you get a call like this, hang up immediately and call the police.

Do not send money through CashApp, Venmo, Zelle, or Bitcoin to BRPD, police added.

