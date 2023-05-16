Bridging the Gap event providing mental health, substance use services to those in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month. A study shows over half of U.S. adults with a mental illness do not receive treatment. That’s more than 28 million people. Many efforts are underway in the Capital Region to help with these staggering statistics.

Charlotte Claiborne, the Executive Director of the Bridge Center for Hope said in the 25 months that they’ve been open, they’ve served more than 6,000 people. That’s not including the more than 10,000 people who have gone to the emergency room locally.

More than 32 mental health and community service partners will come together Tuesday, May 16 at the Main Library on Goodwood Blvd. so you can learn about resources here at home.

“You will have a one-on-one interaction,” said Claiborne. “It’s not set up where you are listening to a panel of people talking. It is literally about 32 to 35 vendors that have all of their vendors’ tables set up so you can actually go to that vendor, ask whatever questions you need to have answered or things that you might not know you needed to have answered.”

The morning session goes from 9:30 to 11:30 am. The afternoon session is happening from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.

No registration is required.

You can find more resources at Brbridge.org.

