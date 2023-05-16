Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

4 finalists chosen for new Iberville Parish Schools Superintendent

Iberville Parish School Board.
Iberville Parish School Board.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Four finalists have been selected in the search for a new Superintendent of Iberville Parish Schools.

Louis Voiron, John Barthelemy, Ainita Miller, and John Gullat are the final candidates for the job.

Members of the Iberville Parish School Board made the decision at their meeting on May, 15.

Superintendent Arthur Joffrion Jr., Ed.D. announced he was retiring back in March of this year.

RELATED: Iberville Parish School Superintendent retiring, district looking for new leader

The first round of interviews for the candidates will begin next week.

The school board should make a final decision at the end of May or early June.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

It’s SU Day at the Capitol
Student carrying backpack near school bus
Ascension Parish School Board reviews safety policies ahead of next school year
Teacher Appreciation Week
Several events honoring educators for Teacher Appreciation Week
File photo of an empty classroom.
St. Helena Parish School District classes will resume on Tuesday