4 finalists chosen for new Iberville Parish Schools Superintendent

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Four finalists have been selected in the search for a new Superintendent of Iberville Parish Schools.

Louis Voiron, John Barthelemy, Ainita Miller, and John Gullat are the final candidates for the job.

Members of the Iberville Parish School Board made the decision at their meeting on May, 15.

Superintendent Arthur Joffrion Jr., Ed.D. announced he was retiring back in March of this year.

The first round of interviews for the candidates will begin next week.

The school board should make a final decision at the end of May or early June.

