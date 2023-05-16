Facebook
2 people arrested by narcotic agents on drug charges

Haley Cedotal and Chelsea Granger
Haley Cedotal and Chelsea Granger(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two people on multiple drug violations.

According to deputies, Haley Cedotal, 39, and Chelsea Granger, 35, were both booked on charges.

Deputies said Cedotal is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, and a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Iberville Parish
Iberville Parish(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Granger was booked into jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, deputies said. They added she was also arrested on a warrant for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

