Three crawfish workers accused of selling drugs and $12,000 worth of stolen crawfish

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Three men have been arrested after being accused of selling narcotics and their employer’s crawfish without his knowledge, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies were called out on Saturday, May 13 to David Road in Welsh regarding a narcotics and theft complaint. When deputies arrived, a farmer told them that he’d found some of his workers had narcotics and had been selling his crawfish after work without his knowledge or consent.

The farmer estimated about $12,000 worth of crawfish was stolen.

Deputies made the following arrests as a result of the incident:

Erasmo Armenta Atondo, 31, of Maurice, LA

Possession of a Schedule II drug

Theft

Miguel Angel Garcia, 28, of Welsh, LA

Possession of a Schedule II drug

Theft

Jesus Salvador, 27, of Welsh, LA

Theft

