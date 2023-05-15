Suspect arrested following drug bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect following a drug bust.

According to BRPD, Jarvis Mason was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Police said Mason’s arrest comes after law enforcement confiscated 829.4 grams of marijuana, 66.2 grams of cocaine, a yellow digital scale, a box of clear baggies, a Glock 9mm firearm equipped with a Glock switch, and an undisclosed amount of money.

BRPD issued a special thanks to the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, the BRPD 2nd District U/P Day Shift, and the DEA/HIDTA Task Force.

