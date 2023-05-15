Facebook
Summer-like heat continues with scattered storms returning

By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hot and humid weather continues today, with highs climbing into the low 90s. However, somewhat better rain chances return as an area of high pressure that was overhead this past weekend begins to slowly weaken.

Today’s rain chances will run 40%-50%, with most of the activity during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Rest of This Week

Little change is expected on Tuesday, with scattered, mainly afternoon storms, and highs in the low 90s. Rain chances climb a bit higher on Wednesday as a weak cold front slides into the region from the north. Increased cloud cover and rain chances should keep highs in the mid to upper 80s for most.

The front may slip down to our coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday, allowing slightly drier and less humid air to briefly settle in for a couple of days. But even then, temperatures will only drop to near-normal levels, with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Extended Outlook

We may see another uptick in rain chances on Saturday before a somewhat drier pattern returns from Sunday into early next week. Temperatures from the weekend into early next week will be near to slightly above normal, with highs once again flirting with 90 degrees by the mid part of next week.

