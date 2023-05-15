Police need help to identify vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday, May 11.

According to police, the crash happened on Hooper Road near Lazy Lake Drive in Central around 11:15 a.m.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash left the scene and was later seen pulling into a self-serve car wash on Hooper Road, authorities said. They added the occupants of the vehicle got out to examine the damage.

Police said the vehicle likely has damage to the rear passenger side.

Central crash (Central Police Department)

Anyone with details that can help investigators is asked to call the number (225) 367-1254 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.