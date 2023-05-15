Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police need help to identify vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash

Central crash
Central crash(Central Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday, May 11.

According to police, the crash happened on Hooper Road near Lazy Lake Drive in Central around 11:15 a.m.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash left the scene and was later seen pulling into a self-serve car wash on Hooper Road, authorities said. They added the occupants of the vehicle got out to examine the damage.

Police said the vehicle likely has damage to the rear passenger side.

Central crash
Central crash(Central Police Department)

Anyone with details that can help investigators is asked to call the number (225) 367-1254 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit
Tax deadline
La. state tax returns due
Business generic
Entrepreneurs invited to SU Ag Center’s 18th annual business conference
A series of shootings across the New Orleans area that spanned from Sunday (May 14) evening...
Overnight shootings across New Orleans leave 4 dead; 1 injured