New jobs expected with expansion of WBR Parish plant

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Several new jobs are expected to come with the expansion of the Shell Catalysts and Technologies facility in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The company plans to create 17 new direct jobs and an estimated 57 new indirect jobs. The new direct jobs will have an average salary of more than $94,000.

The expansion of the facility is the result of a $121.7 million investment by Shell Catalysts and Technologies.

“As the world transitions to cleaner energy, Louisiana continues to lead by example through business investment, innovation, and job creation,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Shell Catalysts and Technologies’ mission to develop innovative technical solutions for a more sustainable refining process aligns with the state’s climate action plan and provides new opportunities for our skilled, dynamic workforce.”

Officials said the Port Allen facility is the largest refining catalyst plant in the world. Catalysts are substances used during the manufacturing process to increase the rate that chemical reactions occur. The substances are used in the production of a wide variety of items that range from biofuels and sustainable aviation fuel to medical equipment and shoes.

The expansion of the facility will allow the plant to increase manufacturing capacity by an additional 15,000 tons per year.

“Shell Catalysts & Technologies has a more than 13-year history of operation at Port Allen that has provided jobs for over a decade and made the site a world-class catalyst manufacturing facility,” said Elise H. Nowee, vice president of Shell Catalysts & Technologies. “The company’s investment is another testament of our commitment to the state of Louisiana as a prime location for doing business.”

Early-phase construction got underway in 2023. The installation of new equipment is expected to take place in September of 2024.

