Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Musician struck in head by stray bullet during concert in Houma, police say

A Louisiana musician is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet during a concert in...
A Louisiana musician is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet during a concert in downtown Houma.(unsplash.com)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Louisiana musician is recovering from what authorities are calling a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet during a concert in downtown Houma.

According to the Houma Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday (May 13) in the area of Sutton and Third Streets. Police say they found several shell casings, but no suspect or victims.

About 14 minutes later, a member of The Josh Garrett Band, which was performing at Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, reported being struck in the head by an unknown object. Officials later determined the object to be a stray bullet, possibly from the shooting a little less than a mile away.

“Falling bullet struck our bass player,” the band’s Facebook page said in a comment. “The bullet is still in his head, but he is gonna be ok - Very thankful.”

CRIMETRACKER

Overnight shootings across New Orleans leave 4 dead; 1 injured

Gunshots echo through Uptown streets early Saturday morning

Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds

The investigation remains ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

Fight leads to Prairieville mobile home fire with 6 people inside; pair arrested
Drug bust
Suspect arrested following drug bust
A series of shootings across the New Orleans area that spanned from Sunday (May 14) evening...
Overnight shootings across New Orleans leave 4 dead; 1 injured
An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the freezer of a New Iberia...
Body found in freezer of La. Arby’s was employee; foul play not suspected
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead