Man sought in connection with theft investigation, police say

Police are looking for the man who stole more than $1,200 worth of items from Roses in Baker on...
Police are looking for the man who stole more than $1,200 worth of items from Roses in Baker on May 13, 2023.(Baker Police Department)
By Rian Chatman
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a man accused of stealing multiple items from Roses Express on Saturday, May 13.

According to police, the individual stole about $1,200 worth of items from the store located on 250 Main St.

He left the store through the rear exit and got into a vehicle with a female passenger, police added.

Police are looking for the man who stole more than $1,200 worth of items from Roses in Baker on May 13, 2023.(Auzenne, Joshua | Baker Police Department)

If anyone has information, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000 Ext 1.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

