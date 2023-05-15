Man sought in connection with theft investigation, police say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a man accused of stealing multiple items from Roses Express on Saturday, May 13.

According to police, the individual stole about $1,200 worth of items from the store located on 250 Main St.

He left the store through the rear exit and got into a vehicle with a female passenger, police added.

Police are looking for the man who stole more than $1,200 worth of items from Roses in Baker on May 13, 2023. (Auzenne, Joshua | Baker Police Department)

If anyone has information, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000 Ext 1.

This is an ongoing investigation.

