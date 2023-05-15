It’s SU Day at the Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System is celebrating “SU Day at the Capitol” on Monday, May 15.

In an effort to showcase student and faculty research, the day will include displays from the system’s 5 campuses, which include:

Southern University and A&M College

Southern University at New Orleans

Southern University Shreveport

Southern University Law Center

Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center

The Southern University Laboratory School will also be included. It’s important to note, the Southern University System is the only system of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the nation.

The Southern University System is celebrating “SU Day at the Capitol” on Monday, May 15. (Southern University)

The itinerary for the day inside the Capitol includes:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Research and General Information displays in the Rotunda

2 p.m., 3 p.m.: Presentations in the House of Representatives Chamber and Senate Chamber

The day wraps with a reception at 5:30 p.m. at The 121 in downtown Baton Rouge.

All events are free and open to the public.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.