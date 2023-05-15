Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

It’s SU Day at the Capitol

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System is celebrating “SU Day at the Capitol” on Monday, May 15.

In an effort to showcase student and faculty research, the day will include displays from the system’s 5 campuses, which include:

  • Southern University and A&M College
  • Southern University at New Orleans
  • Southern University Shreveport
  • Southern University Law Center
  • Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center

The Southern University Laboratory School will also be included. It’s important to note, the Southern University System is the only system of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the nation.

The Southern University System is celebrating “SU Day at the Capitol” on Monday, May 15.
The Southern University System is celebrating “SU Day at the Capitol” on Monday, May 15.(Southern University)

The itinerary for the day inside the Capitol includes:

  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Research and General Information displays in the Rotunda
  • 2 p.m., 3 p.m.: Presentations in the House of Representatives Chamber and Senate Chamber

The day wraps with a reception at 5:30 p.m. at The 121 in downtown Baton Rouge.

All events are free and open to the public.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

Business generic
Entrepreneurs invited to SU Ag Center’s 18th annual business conference
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Animal shelter waiving adoption fees during ongoing capacity crisis
Tax deadline
La. state tax returns due
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 15
Summer-like heat continues with scattered storms returning