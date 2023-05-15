Facebook
Former Plaquemines deputy indicted for alleged sex crimes involving minor

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - A former Plaquemines Parish deputy has been indicted after he was arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor under the age of 13.

Justin Arendt, 30, of Belle Chasse, was indicted by a grand jury last Friday (May 12) for sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13.

The arrest came after the sheriff’s office received a complaint in October of 2022 about Arendt, who was employed as a deputy at the time. The sheriff’s office says that after they received the accusation, they launched an investigation and found Arendt in violation of a standard of conduct policy unrelated to the alleged incident and terminated him.

The sheriff’s office says that they continued to investigate the sexual battery allegation after Arendt’s termination, which led to his arrest.

Arendt will be held at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center while awaiting an appearance in Magistrate Court.

