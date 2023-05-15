Facebook
Fight leads to Prairieville mobile home fire with 6 people inside; pair arrested

(WDTV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Two men were arrested for their role in an altercation that resulted in a fire at a mobile home that had at least six people inside at the time, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM).

Officials report Jeremy Scherer, 37, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Friday, May 12, on one count of aggravated arson and one count of aggravated battery.

Jason Finley, 43, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Friday, May 5, on one count of aggravated assault.

Around 6:30 a.m. on May 5, the Prairieville Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire in the 38000 block of Smith Road. Firefighters learned there had been as many as six people inside the mobile home at the time. Everyone was able to escape safely, SFM reported.

After an assessment of the scene and getting witness statements, SFM deputies determined the fire started in a bedroom and was intentionally set.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Scherer and Finley were two of the residents inside the mobile home the morning of the fire. In addition, it was learned that Scherer and Finley were involved in a dispute several hours before the fire that involved a physical altercation and threats with weapons. After investigating further, warrants were obtained for Scherer’s and Finley’s arrests.

Later on the 5th, SFM deputies located Finley in Denham Springs where he was taken into custody. A man and woman with Finley at the time of his arrest were also taken into custody on unrelated, outstanding warrants out of Ascension Parish. All three were booked into the Livingston Parish Jail as fugitives out of Ascension Parish before being transferred to the Ascension Jail.

On Friday, May 12, Scherer was located and taken into custody in connection with the case.

