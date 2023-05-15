Entrepreneurs invited to SU Ag Center’s 18th annual business conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entrepreneurs and small business owners across the state are invited to the Southern University Ag Center’s 18th Annual Business Development and Procurement Conference. The event will focus on helping businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19.

The conference will be held May 15 through May 18 at the L’Auberge Hotel & Casino. The address is 777 L’Auberge Ave. in Baton Rouge.

Free and open to the public, small business communities will get the opportunity to network with larger companies and government agencies aimed at growing their businesses.

According to organizers, this is the ideal conference for minority business enterprises, woman-owned small businesses, small disadvantaged businesses, 8(a) certified firms, HUBZone certified firms, and Veteran-Owned (including Service-Disabled Veteran owned) businesses to learn about contracting opportunities made available are a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The $1.2 trillion appropriated in this bill is available to small businesses through procurement opportunities in federal, state, local, and even private businesses.

During the four-day conference, entrepreneurs can expect to learn contract matchmaking, networking, training, and information on certification programs. Learning paths are also recommended for specialized session attendance.

