CONSUMER REPORTS: Doing the math on printer ink

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the warning you hate to see: your printer is low on ink. If the cost of replacement cartridges has you seeing red, you’re not alone. Consumer Reports explains how saving money on ink actually starts by choosing the right printer.

People have a lot to say when it comes to printer ink!

“Printer ink is unexplainably expensive.”

“You’re continuously having to buy ink, which isn’t cheap.”

“And it doesn’t last.”

Consumer Reports hears you loud and clear and has some good money-saving news when it comes to printers and ink.

“You want to choose a printer that doesn’t waste a lot of ink on maintenance cycles and one that doesn’t have high costs to replace that ink,” said Chris Raymond from Consumer Reports.

In its laboratory tests, Consumer Reports calculates both factors so you can see just how much a printer will really cost you over time.

Inkjet printers that use cartridges typically have very high ink costs and aren’t known for being very reliable.

But one model that does well in CR’s tests…

…has a low-price tag, and moderate ink costs for an inkjet—is this all-in-one printer from Brother. It uses about 68 dollars worth of ink each year.

Ink costs are based on typical printer use, which is roughly 30 pages of text and 10 pages of graphics each month.

If you do a lot of printing in color, there’s a better option that will actually save you money over time—even though the upfront cost is higher.

“Tank printers don’t use ink cartridges. They have reservoirs that you refill with bottles of ink,” Raymond said.

And compared to cartridges those bottles are a bargain!

Ink for this Epson EcoTank is only five dollars a year. And if you own it for a few years, it becomes one of the cheapest printers in CR’s ratings.

– If you don’t need to print in color, CR says a black and white laser printer is your best bet. This all-in-one from Canon only costs about 13 dollars a year for toner. And it gets top marks for text quality and speed.

No matter what kind of printer you’re using, CR says there are ways to save ink or toner such as using draft mode, using printer-friendly all text versions of stories, or changing your font to Times New Roman—which CR says gets you 27 percent more mileage on ink compared to Arial.

“You may pay a little more up front but it’s going to help you save money over time.”

Consumer Reports helps you do the math on printer ink.

