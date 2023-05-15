Blood drives, fundraisers organized to support injured Denham Springs officer

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Several blood drives and fundraisers have been organized to support an injured Denham Springs police officer and his family.

Cpl. Shawn Kelly was injured during a shooting on Thursday, May 11, at a shopping center on South Range Avenue in Denham Springs.

RELATED: Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead

A blood drive is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 15, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The drive will take place at the Livingston Parish Courthouse on 20300 Government Blvd. in Livingston.

Blood donations can also be made at the Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center on Hennessy Blvd. The center’s hours are listed below:

Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monetary donations for Cpl. Kelly and his family can be made through “Behind the Line.” See the below graphic for more details:

Flyer (Denham Springs Police Department)

Sport N Center in Denham has created a shirt design fundraiser to help raise funds for the Kelly family.

There is a plate lunch sale scheduled for Saturday, May 20. The plate lunches will include jambalaya, pastalaya, BBQ chicken, corn, and beans. Each plate will cost $10 in cash only. See the below graphic for more details:

Flyer (Denham Springs Police Department)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.