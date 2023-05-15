Facebook
Baker school going virtual due to issue with air conditioning system

(wpta)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Students at Baker Middle School will attend class virtually on Tuesday, May 16, according to school officials.

The change to virtual learning is due to a mechanical issue with the school’s air conditioning system.

Schools officials said crews are working diligently to resolve the issue.

No details were provided about how long the classes will be virtual.

