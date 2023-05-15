Baker school going virtual due to issue with air conditioning system

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Students at Baker Middle School will attend class virtually on Tuesday, May 16, according to school officials.

The change to virtual learning is due to a mechanical issue with the school’s air conditioning system.

Schools officials said crews are working diligently to resolve the issue.

No details were provided about how long the classes will be virtual.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.