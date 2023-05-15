Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Angel Reese named to Team USA to compete in Mexico this summer

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese was selected to Team USA to compete in the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmericCup, the university announced on Monday, May 15.

Reese was one of eight players selected late Sunday night to compete in the tournament that is scheduled for July 1 through July 9 in León, Mexico, officials said.

DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow (24) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA...
DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow (24) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Chicago.(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)

Officials added Aneesah Morrow, who recently transferred to LSU from DePaul, is one of five players that will be invited to training camp to compete for the final roster spots of the 12-player squad.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

Jennifer Roberts, LSU Women's Basketball Director of Player Personnel and Influence
JACQUES TALK: Jennifer Roberts
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
Former LSU guard Alexis Morris waived by Sun
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
Date set for LSU Women’s Basketball visit to White House
Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) drives against Christopher Columbus during a high school...
LeBron James’ son Bronny commits to play basketball at USC