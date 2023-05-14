Woman’s Hospital celebrates new moms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital honored the moms celebrating their first Mother’s Day. The hospital welcomed five new babies today. Cards and flowers were passed out to all of the new moms.

Chanel Hotard is one of those new moms. She gave birth to her first son. Cruz, yesterday morning. He came out weighing eight pounds and three ounces.

“My whole life I’ve anticipated this moment of being a mom. I mean I can remember being young and dreaming of this day.” said Hotard.

Hotard chose to have a natural birth. She spent 19 hours in labors. Hotard says she wouldn’t change anything about her experience.

“Just the epiphany of wow I’m a mom now. You know that’s a totally different title than what I have ever functioned in,” said Hotard. " “Now that the moment is here, is it safe to say that you feel like you are ready to be a mom now?”

