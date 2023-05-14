Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 2 LSU drops series to Miss. St. with Game 3 loss in extras

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 2 LSU baseball team dropped its second consecutive SEC series with a loss to Mississippi State in extra innings of the third game on Sunday, May 14.

The Tigers (39-12, 17-9 SEC) fell 14-13 to the Bulldogs (26-24, 8-19 SEC).

Javen Coleman started on the mound for LSU. He allowed one run on no hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 2.2 innings. Riley Cooper (3-3) took the loss. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out four in the last 2.2 innings of the game. The Tigers used a total of nine pitchers.

Tre Morgan was 2-for-6 with two home runs and three RBI. Brayden Jobert was 2-for-4, including a 3-run homer, with five RBI Dylan Crews was 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored.

LSU was up 13-4 at the end of the fifth inning but Mississippi State rallied to score four runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to tie it 13-13.

The Bulldogs then scored another run in the top of the 10th inning to go up 14-13.

CLICK HERE for more.

LSU will host McNeese St. on Tuesday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. for the Tigers’ last regular season home game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd (26)
No. 2 LSU falls to Miss. St. in Game 2
LSU designated hitter Tommy White (47)
Bats stay hot as No. 2 LSU run-rules Mississippi State; Skenes electric striking out 13
LSU head coach Beth Torina, designated hitter Georgia Clark, and shortstop Taylor Pleasants...
LSU Softball: Postgame Comments after SEC Tournament Loss
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants (17) hits a two-run double against Ole Miss in the SEC...
LSU falls to Ole Miss in extra innings of SEC Tournament