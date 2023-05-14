Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday on Canal Street

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday (May 14) at the...
A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday (May 14) at the intersection of Canal and North Rampart streets, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult male pedestrian was struck and killed in downtown New Orleans early Sunday (May 14) by a driver who fled the scene, police said.

The victim -- whose age and identity have not been disclosed -- was reported struck at 5:33 a.m. at the intersection of Canal and North Rampart streets, near the Saenger Theater. He was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities searched early Sunday for a white Chevrolet Camaro with heavy front-end damage that fled into Jefferson Parish after the fatal hit-and-run crash. That vehicle was found abandoned in Metairie shortly before 8 a.m., but police said the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call NOPD traffic fatalities investigator Richard Chambers at (504) 658-6201 or submit tips through Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

Rodney Grabert
Deputies search for suspect following Albany incident
Cajun Crushers
Athletes to compete in sporting event for people with disabilities
FILE - A voter submits their ballot at an early voting location in Alexandria, Va., Monday,...
AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 14
Fog first, then sun for Mother’s Day
Forest Grove Avenue
12-year-old girl shot and killed in Central; 2 suspects identified