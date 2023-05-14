Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult male pedestrian was struck and killed in downtown New Orleans early Sunday (May 14) by a driver who fled the scene, police said.

The victim -- whose age and identity have not been disclosed -- was reported struck at 5:33 a.m. at the intersection of Canal and North Rampart streets, near the Saenger Theater. He was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities searched early Sunday for a white Chevrolet Camaro with heavy front-end damage that fled into Jefferson Parish after the fatal hit-and-run crash. That vehicle was found abandoned in Metairie shortly before 8 a.m., but police said the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call NOPD traffic fatalities investigator Richard Chambers at (504) 658-6201 or submit tips through Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

