LSU hosts NCAA Regional as No. 10 overall seed

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team will host an NCAA Regional as the No. 10 overall seed, the NCAA announced on Sunday, May 14.

The Tigers (40-15) will face UL-Lafayette, Omaha, and Prairie View.

The NCAA Regionals will start on Friday, May 19, with the Tigers facing the Panthers.

CLICK HERE for more.

More to come.

