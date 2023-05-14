Fog first, then sun for Mother’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting out Sunday morning with areas of dense fog, with visibilities at or below one mile in some spots.

There is no dense fog advisory anywhere in the viewing area, but expect the fog to last through mid-morning.

After that burns off, we’ll become mostly sunny with a few passing clouds, hot highs in the lower 90s. There is a slight chance, less than 20%, of a late-day stray shower.

Rain chances will slowly increase over the next several days, but it will be more of a typical summertime weather pattern, where we only get a few afternoon convective storms.

There are no washouts anticipated, and every chance of rain this week will be late in the day. Highs will stay in the low 90s through midweek, then a weak cool front should push through late week. This feature should make things less hot on the back end of the ten-day. Have a happy, healthy and safe Mother’s Day!

