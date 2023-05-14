Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fog first, then sun for Mother’s Day

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 14(wafb)
By Jared Silverman
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting out Sunday morning with areas of dense fog, with visibilities at or below one mile in some spots.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 14(wafb)

There is no dense fog advisory anywhere in the viewing area, but expect the fog to last through mid-morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 14(wafb)

After that burns off, we’ll become mostly sunny with a few passing clouds, hot highs in the lower 90s. There is a slight chance, less than 20%, of a late-day stray shower.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 14(wafb)

Rain chances will slowly increase over the next several days, but it will be more of a typical summertime weather pattern, where we only get a few afternoon convective storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 14(wafb)

There are no washouts anticipated, and every chance of rain this week will be late in the day. Highs will stay in the low 90s through midweek, then a weak cool front should push through late week. This feature should make things less hot on the back end of the ten-day. Have a happy, healthy and safe Mother’s Day!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

Weekend forecast for Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14.
Trending drier/hotter for Mother’s Day weekend
Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, May 13.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, May 13
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Friday, May 12.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, May 12
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather for Friday, May 12.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, May 12