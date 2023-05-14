Deputies search for suspect following Albany incident

ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted on more than one charge.

According to LPSO, Rodney Grabert, 52, faces charges of domestic with a dangerous weapon and illegal use of weapons.

Deputies said the charges stem from an incident on James Chapel North Road.

Grabert was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing, according to authorities. They added that he’s known to travel by foot or on a bicycle.

Anyone with information that can help deputies locate Grabert is being asked to contact LPSO by calling the number (225) 686-2241 x1 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.