Deputies search for suspect following Albany incident

Rodney Grabert
Rodney Grabert(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted on more than one charge.

According to LPSO, Rodney Grabert, 52, faces charges of domestic with a dangerous weapon and illegal use of weapons.

Deputies said the charges stem from an incident on James Chapel North Road.

Grabert was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing, according to authorities. They added that he’s known to travel by foot or on a bicycle.

Anyone with information that can help deputies locate Grabert is being asked to contact LPSO by calling the number (225) 686-2241 x1 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

