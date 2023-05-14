Athletes to compete in sporting event for people with disabilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of athletes from across the Baton Rouge area will compete in an upcoming sporting event for people with disabilities.

The Cajun Crushers will represent Louisiana during the Endeavor Games in Oklahoma in early June.

Most of the Cajun Crushers are from East Baton Rouge Parish, Ascension Parish, and Livingston Parish. However, membership is open to anyone from across Louisiana with a qualifying disability.

A majority of the athletes have had to overcome all odds. Many of them have had a spinal cord injury, an amputation, or a stroke. Some of the athletes were even told they may never walk again.

The Cajun Crushers will compete in several sports during the Endeavor Games. The sports include sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, air rifle, tracking running events, archery, field events, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair football, wheelchair softball, wheelchair tracks, and cycling.

The 2023 trip to the Endeavor Games is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, through Sunday, June 11.

Team officials estimate the trip to the games will cost at least $900 per team member on average. Volunteer coaches and other volunteers focus on fundraising.

