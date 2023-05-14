Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

12-year-old girl shot and killed in Central, 2 people in custody

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips and Deon Guillory
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl dead on Saturday, May 13.

The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Forest Grove around 6:15 p.m.

Sources say a 12-year-old girl went to do someone’s hair who lived across the street from her aunt. The girl and the woman then went next door to the woman’s ex-boyfriend’s house.

When they knocked on the door, the man’s new girlfriend came out and started shooting, hitting the 12-year-old.

Officials confirmed that the girl died.

Sources added the new girlfriend, who is the alleged shooter, got in the car with her boyfriend and fled the scene.

The pair were arrested and are currently in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Denham Springs community come together for Cpl. Shawn Kelly
Denham Springs community comes together for Cpl. Shawn Kelly
‘I shouldn’t have drank last night:’ Man allegedly burglarizes elementary school; arrested for same crime in 2019
Robert Hector.
Man arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old