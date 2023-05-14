12-year-old girl shot and killed in Central, 2 people in custody

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl dead on Saturday, May 13.

The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Forest Grove around 6:15 p.m.

Sources say a 12-year-old girl went to do someone’s hair who lived across the street from her aunt. The girl and the woman then went next door to the woman’s ex-boyfriend’s house.

When they knocked on the door, the man’s new girlfriend came out and started shooting, hitting the 12-year-old.

Officials confirmed that the girl died.

Sources added the new girlfriend, who is the alleged shooter, got in the car with her boyfriend and fled the scene.

The pair were arrested and are currently in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

