Trending drier/hotter for Mother’s Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will be significantly lower Saturday and Sunday, which also means highs will be hot.

Futurecast (GRAF). (WAFB)

Mother's Day Forecast. (WAFB)

Computer models show a few isolated storms this afternoon and Sunday afternoon, but most of the viewing area will stay dry throughout the weekend. There will only be a 20% chance on both afternoons.

7-day WPC rainfall outlook (WAFB)

Highs will be in the lower 90s on both days, but the heat index could approach 100 with higher humidity.

Over the next seven days, our forecast rain amounts will be around one inch, generally manageable. In the ten-day forecast, we have a typical summertime weather pattern with a chance of afternoon storms each day, none of which will be washouts.

10 day forecast as of Saturday, May 13. (WAFB)

Highs will hopefully be a touch less hot toward the end of the forecast.

