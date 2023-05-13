Facebook
Man arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old

Robert Hector.
Robert Hector.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the death of a 23-year-old.

According to BRPD, Robert Hector, 59, was arrested for his involvement in the death of Kentrell Maloid, 23.

BRPD states that on April 27, they were investigating the death of Maloid as a hit-and-run, but during the investigation, detectives ruled Maloid’s death as a homicide.

Detectives said that Maloid was dragged over a half mile before freeing himself from Hector’s vehicle.

Hector was placed into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder.

