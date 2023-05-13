‘I shouldn’t have drank last night:’ Man allegedly burglarizes elementary school; arrested for same crime in 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A burglary suspect allegedly broke into an elementary school located just 0.3 miles from his home, the same school he was accused of burglarizing in 2019.

Camera footage from inside Central Private School lower elementary as well as a trail of blood left behind at the scene helped detectives identify Blane Browning, 34, as the suspect.

The blood trail was found on broken glass from a window that had been shattered by a large concrete rock, arrest documents state. It led investigators through the school’s halls into another classroom where computers were missing.

The detective on the case recognized Browning and Browning’s truck on surveillance video because he caught Browning attempting to steal computers from the same building in 2019, the detective wrote.

Detectives made the short trip to Browning’s home where more blood was found on the driver’s door handle of the truck parked outside, according to arrest documents.

Browning was also covered in blood, wearing the same outfit as the suspect observed on the school’s security camera, the documents explain.

When asked about his whereabouts, Browning told detectives that he did not remember anything that happened the night before, according to the arrest documents.

“[Browning] made an excited utterance ‘I shouldn’t have drank last night,’” detectives wrote.

He was arrested and now faces a simple burglary charge.

Central Private emailed parents around lunchtime Friday to inform them about the burglary. The building where the alleged crime happened was closed so staff could clean and sanitize, according to the emails obtained by WAFB.

It’s unclear how much repairs will cost the school.

Th 2019 burglary resulted in several thousands of dollars worth of damage after projectors had been ripped out of the ceiling and computer equipment was stolen. Court records don’t show what the outcome of that 2019 case was.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.