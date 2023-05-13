Bats stay hot as No. 2 LSU run-rules Mississippi State; Skenes electric striking out 13

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The bats stayed hot for No. 2 LSU as they run-ruled Mississippi State on Friday, May 12 from Alex Box.

The Tigers (39-10, 17-7 SEC) hammered four home runs in their 12-1 win over the Bulldogs (24-24, 6-19 SEC).

Paul Skenes (10-1) picked up his tenth win for the Tigers after striking out 13 in seven innings of work, allowing three hits, and one run.

Offensively, Gavin Dugas led the charge for the Purple & Gold as he was 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and finished a double short of the cycle.

Tommy White and Tre’ Morgan each picked up three RBI in the win while Morgan went 2-for-4 at the plate and White went 3-for-5 at the plate with a two-run home run to end the game in the seventh.

LSU will look to take the series from Mississippi State with the first pitch scheduled at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

