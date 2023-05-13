Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bats stay hot as No. 2 LSU run-rules Mississippi State; Skenes electric striking out 13

LSU designated hitter Tommy White (47)
LSU designated hitter Tommy White (47)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The bats stayed hot for No. 2 LSU as they run-ruled Mississippi State on Friday, May 12 from Alex Box.

The Tigers (39-10, 17-7 SEC) hammered four home runs in their 12-1 win over the Bulldogs (24-24, 6-19 SEC).

Paul Skenes (10-1) picked up his tenth win for the Tigers after striking out 13 in seven innings of work, allowing three hits, and one run.

Offensively, Gavin Dugas led the charge for the Purple & Gold as he was 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and finished a double short of the cycle.

Tommy White and Tre’ Morgan each picked up three RBI in the win while Morgan went 2-for-4 at the plate and White went 3-for-5 at the plate with a two-run home run to end the game in the seventh.

LSU will look to take the series from Mississippi State with the first pitch scheduled at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

LSU head coach Beth Torina, designated hitter Georgia Clark, and shortstop Taylor Pleasants...
LSU Softball: Postgame Comments after SEC Tournament Loss
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants (17) hits a two-run double against Ole Miss in the SEC...
LSU falls to Ole Miss in extra innings of SEC Tournament
LSU third baseman Tommy White hits a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning against...
No. 2 LSU smashes 4 home runs in run-rule win over Northwestern State
LSU Softball
No. 6 seed LSU makes final preps ahead of SEC Tournament