Vehicle fire shuts down I-10 East on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

A portion of I-10 East was shut down on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a vehicle fire...
A portion of I-10 East was shut down on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a vehicle fire Friday, May 12.(Department of Transportation and Development)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHISKEY BAY, La. (WAFB) - A portion of I-10 East was shut down on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a vehicle fire Friday, May 12.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the highway closed just after midnight.

Traffic is being diverted off of I-10 East onto I-49.

Drivers should expect delays.

