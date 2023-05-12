Two women killed in Treme shooting overnight, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An overnight shooting claimed the lives of two women in the Treme neighborhood on Friday (May 12).

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

Two women were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. They were both rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead shortly after.

No information about possible suspect(s) or motives has been released.

The ages and identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

CRIMETRACKER

Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds

State trooper’s handling of two suspected DUI crashes under investigation

Man shot attempting to retrieve friend’s stolen car, NOPD says

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Chris Puccio at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

The early morning homicide marks the second fatal shooting involving female victims within 24 hours.

On Thursday morning, around 9 a.m., a woman was found fatally shot at the intersection of the South I-10 Service Road and Mayo Boulevard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.