Two women killed in Treme shooting overnight, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An overnight shooting claimed the lives of two women in the Treme neighborhood on Friday (May 12).

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

Two women were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. They were both rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead shortly after.

No information about possible suspect(s) or motives has been released.

The ages and identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Chris Puccio at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

The early morning homicide marks the second fatal shooting involving female victims within 24 hours.

On Thursday morning, around 9 a.m., a woman was found fatally shot at the intersection of the South I-10 Service Road and Mayo Boulevard.

