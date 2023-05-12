Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: Not all sunscreens are safe

Experts said that even though sunscreen, in general, is one of the best protections against skin cancer, choosing the right sunscreen can make a difference.
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Experts said that even though sunscreen, in general, is one of the best protections against skin cancer, choosing the right sunscreen can make a difference.

Always look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects from both UVA and UVB rays. Also, aim for sunscreen with at least 30 SPF.

Meanwhile, some of the ingredients in sunscreen can actually cause cancer.

Studies show some popular sunscreen brands contain toxic chemicals such as oxybenzone, homosalate, and octocrylene. These chemicals can disrupt hormones in the body and can lead to reproductive problems and cancer. These chemicals can be detected on the skin and in the blood weeks after being used.

Also, try to avoid the chemical benzene. When researchers tested sunscreen from more than five dozen manufacturers, they found that 27% of them contained the carcinogen, even though benzene was not a listed ingredient.

Experts recommend using mineral-based sunscreens that use zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as the active ingredient.

The environmental working group keeps a close watch on sunscreens and puts out the best and worst list each year. You can check out ewg.org to see if your favorite sunscreen is safe.

Remember, no sunscreen is waterproof or sweatproof. This is why you should re-apply every two hours or after getting out of the water.

Also, remember the teaspoon and shot glass rule. Use a teaspoon of sunscreen to cover your face and a shot glass full to cover the rest of your body.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

Denham Springs Cpl. Shawn Kelly remains hospitalized after shooting at popular shopping center.
Officer Kelly still hospitalized after shooting
Investigators are still piecing together what went down during a deadly shootout in Denham...
Teen believes man who followed her home was suspect involved in shooting that injured officer
Experts said that even though sunscreen, in general, is one of the best protections against...
SMART LIVING: Not all sunscreens are safe
Denham Springs community comes together to show support for Denham Springs Officer Cpl. Shawn...
Community support for Cpl. Kelly