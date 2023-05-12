Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Scattered storms again today, turning drier and hotter this weekend

Dr. Steve provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Friday, May 12.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A generally dry morning will give way to scattered showers and t-storms again this afternoon. The storms will largely be driven by daytime heating, with highs topping out near 90 degrees in many neighborhoods.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 12(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 12(WAFB)

Mother’s Day Weekend

High pressure will strengthen overhead a bit, resulting in a somewhat drier and hotter pattern for Mother’s Day weekend. Highs will top out near or a little above 90 degrees on both days, with rain chances running 20%-30%. Rain shouldn’t be a major issue for any outdoor plans on Mother’s Day, but don’t underestimate the heat.

Extended Outlook

A pattern more typical of June will prevail through most, if not all, of next week. Morning starts in the low 70s will give way to afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Scattered storms will bubble up each day as daytime heating kicks in, with rain chances generally running 40%-50%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 12(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Friday, May 12
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Friday, May 12
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Thursday, May 11.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, May 11
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Thursday, May 11.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, May 11
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather for Thursday, May 11.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, May 11