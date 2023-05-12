Scattered storms again today, turning drier and hotter this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A generally dry morning will give way to scattered showers and t-storms again this afternoon. The storms will largely be driven by daytime heating, with highs topping out near 90 degrees in many neighborhoods.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 12 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 12 (WAFB)

Mother’s Day Weekend

High pressure will strengthen overhead a bit, resulting in a somewhat drier and hotter pattern for Mother’s Day weekend. Highs will top out near or a little above 90 degrees on both days, with rain chances running 20%-30%. Rain shouldn’t be a major issue for any outdoor plans on Mother’s Day, but don’t underestimate the heat.

Extended Outlook

A pattern more typical of June will prevail through most, if not all, of next week. Morning starts in the low 70s will give way to afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Scattered storms will bubble up each day as daytime heating kicks in, with rain chances generally running 40%-50%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 12 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.