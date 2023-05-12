Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Recall Roundup: Exercise Bikes, Cabinets, Utility Knives

There is a new safety alert involving a popular exercise bike, a recall on some kitchen cabinets, and a warning about knives.
By Deon Guillory
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a new safety alert involving a popular exercise bike, a recall on some kitchen cabinets, and a warning about knives.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

There is a new safety alert involving a popular exercise bike, a recall on some kitchen...
Recall Roundup: Exercise Bikes, Cabinets, Utility Knives
BRPD
I-TEAM: Lawmakers debate bill that could require ‘protective zone’ between police, public
I-TEAM: Lawmakers debate bill that could require ‘protective zone’ between police, public
I-TEAM: Lawmakers debate bill that could require ‘protective zone’ between police, public
Some Peloton bikes are being recalled because of an injury hazard.
Peloton recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes in US