Recall Roundup: Exercise Bikes, Cabinets, Utility Knives
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a new safety alert involving a popular exercise bike, a recall on some kitchen cabinets, and a warning about knives.
- Peloton recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes in US
- American Woodmark recalls cabinets due to impact hazard
- Positec recalls utility knives sold exclusively at Target
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.