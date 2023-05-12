Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

NHC: First storm of 2023 hurricane season formed in January

Satellite image showing the subtropical storm that formed in mid-January off the coast of the...
Satellite image showing the subtropical storm that formed in mid-January off the coast of the northeast United States.(Credit: NASA Worldview)
By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced on Thursday that the first storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season actually formed in mid-January.

NHC forecasters made the determination while conducting a standard reanalysis of systems observed over the Atlantic in recent months. An area of low pressure that formed off the coast of the northeastern United States attained enough organization to be classified as a subtropical storm by NHC.

Tracks of named storms that have formed and/or tracked through the Atlantic basin during the...
Tracks of named storms that have formed and/or tracked through the Atlantic basin during the month of January.(Credit: NOAA Historical Hurricane Tracks)

While the low pressure center didn’t officially receive the subtropical storm designation until May, it certainly garnered plenty of attention from meteorologists as it was spinning over the Atlantic in January.

It may seem odd to hear about a subtropical storm in January, but believe it or not, named systems have occurred in every month of the year. Records from NOAA’s Historical Hurricane Tracks tool show a total of 67 named systems that have been tracked in the months outside of the official hurricane season since 1851. This year’s subtropical storm is the 6th on record to form in January and the first since Hurricane Alex formed over the open Atlantic in 2016.

Tracks of named storms that have formed and/or tracked through the Atlantic basin in the months...
Tracks of named storms that have formed and/or tracked through the Atlantic basin in the months outside of the official hurricane season.(Credit: NOAA Historical Hurricane Tracks)

What does January’s subtropical storm mean for this year’s list of storm names? Traditionally, subtropical storms do get a name, but with this one being designated after the fact, NHC says it will remain unnamed. That means that the first tropical depression that forms during the upcoming hurricane season will actually be designated ‘Tropical Depression Two’, but the first tropical storm will be named Arlene, the first name on the 2023 Atlantic storm name list.

List of names to be used for Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes in 2023. Even though a...
List of names to be used for Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes in 2023. Even though a subtropical storm formed in January, the name Arlene will be reserved for the first system that forms during the upcoming hurricane season.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 12
Scattered storms again today, turning drier and hotter this weekend
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Friday, May 12
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Friday, May 12
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Thursday, May 11.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, May 11
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Thursday, May 11.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, May 11