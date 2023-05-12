NHC: First storm of 2023 hurricane season formed in January
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced on Thursday that the first storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season actually formed in mid-January.
NHC forecasters made the determination while conducting a standard reanalysis of systems observed over the Atlantic in recent months. An area of low pressure that formed off the coast of the northeastern United States attained enough organization to be classified as a subtropical storm by NHC.
While the low pressure center didn’t officially receive the subtropical storm designation until May, it certainly garnered plenty of attention from meteorologists as it was spinning over the Atlantic in January.
It may seem odd to hear about a subtropical storm in January, but believe it or not, named systems have occurred in every month of the year. Records from NOAA’s Historical Hurricane Tracks tool show a total of 67 named systems that have been tracked in the months outside of the official hurricane season since 1851. This year’s subtropical storm is the 6th on record to form in January and the first since Hurricane Alex formed over the open Atlantic in 2016.
What does January’s subtropical storm mean for this year’s list of storm names? Traditionally, subtropical storms do get a name, but with this one being designated after the fact, NHC says it will remain unnamed. That means that the first tropical depression that forms during the upcoming hurricane season will actually be designated ‘Tropical Depression Two’, but the first tropical storm will be named Arlene, the first name on the 2023 Atlantic storm name list.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.