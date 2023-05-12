Facebook
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs

A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake University in Texas.(Our Lady of the Lake University)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A mother-daughter duo will be earning their college degrees together.

Alissa Meyer, 50, and her daughter, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, are graduating from Our Lady of the Lake University with master’s degrees in social work and matching 4.0 GPAs.

“It’s an amazing feeling for me,” Alissa Meyer said. “Not a lot of people can say they graduated with their child or children.”

The school said this marks the fifth time a mother and daughter are earning their degrees together and the third time graduating together.

“She’s my best friend,” daughter Elizabeth Meyer said. “All our classmates call her ‘mom.’”

The Meyers work at Walgreens as pharmacy technicians and live on campus together. They have also both previously earned bachelor’s degrees in social work from Mary Hardin-Baylor and three associate degrees from Central Texas College.

The mother and daughter said they plan to take a year break after spring commencement before returning to pursue a Ph.D.

