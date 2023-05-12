Facebook
List of ‘2022 Most Popular Baby Names’ released by Social Security Admin

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WAFB) - Olivia and Liam were again the most popular baby names in America for 2022, according to the Social Security Administration.

Top 10 Boys’ Names for 2022:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. James
  5. Elijah
  6. William
  7. Henry
  8. Lucas
  9. Benjamin
  10. Theodore

Top 10 Girls’ Names for 2022:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Sophia
  6. Isabella
  7. Ava
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Luna

Officials said Liam has topped the list for six years in a row. They added Olivia has been the most popular choice for four years. They noted Luna has made it into the top 10 for the first time.

Top 5 Boys’ Fastest Rising Names:

  1. Dutton
  2. Kayce
  3. Chosen
  4. Khaza
  5. Eithan

Top 5 Girls’ Fastest Rising Names:

  1. Wrenlee
  2. Neriah
  3. Arlet
  4. Georgina
  5. Amiri

CLICK HERE to find out where your name ranks.

