List of ‘2022 Most Popular Baby Names’ released by Social Security Admin
BALTIMORE, Md. (WAFB) - Olivia and Liam were again the most popular baby names in America for 2022, according to the Social Security Administration.
Top 10 Boys’ Names for 2022:
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- James
- Elijah
- William
- Henry
- Lucas
- Benjamin
- Theodore
Top 10 Girls’ Names for 2022:
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Ava
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Luna
Officials said Liam has topped the list for six years in a row. They added Olivia has been the most popular choice for four years. They noted Luna has made it into the top 10 for the first time.
Top 5 Boys’ Fastest Rising Names:
- Dutton
- Kayce
- Chosen
- Khaza
- Eithan
Top 5 Girls’ Fastest Rising Names:
- Wrenlee
- Neriah
- Arlet
- Georgina
- Amiri
