List of ‘2022 Most Popular Baby Names’ released by Social Security Admin

BALTIMORE, Md. (WAFB) - Olivia and Liam were again the most popular baby names in America for 2022, according to the Social Security Administration.

Top 10 Boys’ Names for 2022:

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah William Henry Lucas Benjamin Theodore

Top 10 Girls’ Names for 2022:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Isabella Ava Mia Evelyn Luna

Officials said Liam has topped the list for six years in a row. They added Olivia has been the most popular choice for four years. They noted Luna has made it into the top 10 for the first time.

Top 5 Boys’ Fastest Rising Names:

Dutton Kayce Chosen Khaza Eithan

Top 5 Girls’ Fastest Rising Names:

Wrenlee Neriah Arlet Georgina Amiri

