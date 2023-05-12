JACQUES TALK: Jennifer Roberts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The world of NIL has taken collegiate athletics by storm in recent years and has certainly been a major part of LSU women’s basketball.

Standout players from the Tigers’ national championship squad like Angel Reese are literally earning millions of dollars off the court, as they have become superstar celebrities in high demand.

New additions to the LSU roster like former Louisville star guard Hailey Van Lith are also major players in the NIL space, with true freshman signee Mikayla Williams already signing NIL deals before playing a minute of collegiate basketball.

Jennifer Roberts was designated by LSU head coach Kim Mulkey as the assistant to tackle all of the NIL challenges and opportunities. Roberts has worked with Coach Mulkey for over two decades and is now serving as the Tigers’ Director of Women’s Basketball Player Personnel and Influence, helping the players make informed decisions on NIL opportunities presented to them that could enhance their personal brand.

