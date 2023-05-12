Grand jury indicts Todd Tripp on federal charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Convicted sex offender Todd Tripp will officially face federal charges related to his alleged relationship with a teen boy.

A federal grand jury indicted Tripp Wednesday, May 12, on an enticement of a minor charge as well as a felony offense involving a minor by a registered sex offender charge.

Tripp was taken into federal custody May 3 before the indictment was returned, according to court documents.

A detailed criminal compliant submitted to the court in April detailed a disturbing timeline of sexual abuse which lasted at least two months in the fall of 2020.

Tripp called himself “Tyler Evan Miller” and used several social media sites to speak with the teen, the complaint states.

When the teen was interviewed after the abuse came to light, the teen told agents that he initially pretended to be older, but eventually informed Tripp that he was underage.

Tripp responded by saying “he does not judge a person based on age, but on maturity,” an FBI agent wrote in the report.

The conversations between Tripp and the teen escalated to in-person visits and eventually led to Tripp and the teen having sexual encounters at Tripp’s home and at hotels, according to the complaint.

The alleged abuse happened just months after Tripp had been released from prison after his arrest for other sex crimes.

He was arrested multiple times starting in 2013, and eventually jailed for child porn charges. The arrests ended his brief career as a deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

